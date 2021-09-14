Seen in Natomas: Remembering 9/11

by

Inderkum High School students in the Public Safety Pathway honored firefighters who died on 9/11 by climbing 2,000 steps early one morning last week.

The Public Safety Pathway at Inderkum High School is a three-year program which focuses on careers in law enforcement and the fire service.

“9/11 is a sacred day for firefighters across America,” instructor Katie Cichy told The Natomas Buzz. “I have been climbing stairs since I became a firefighter. It started with just myself coming to school early and paying my respects.”

Cichy said 14 students were “so moved and affected by the events of 9/11” that they too wanted to climb steps. Participation was voluntary.

“It was pure dedication that got them to school at 6 a.m.,” Cichy said.

Firefighters across America climb 110 flights of stairs on 9/11 — the number of floors that the World Trade Center had, explained Cichy.

“I was overcome with pride, joy and gratitude on Friday,” Cichy said of the students. “These students were not alive when the 343 firefighters died. To see them so enthralled in class. Have them ask questions. Want to talk through everything they felt. Those memories will forever be in my heart.”