Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

September 3, 2021

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning August 31, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Los Lunas Way, between Pelican Way and Yerba Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Nantucket Way at Bisset Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Norbert Way at W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Norcut Court at Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northglen Street at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Northglen Street at Wilson Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Turnstone Drive, between Maplegrove Way and Larchwood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.

