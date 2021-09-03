Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning August 31, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Los Lunas Way, between Pelican Way and Yerba Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Nantucket Way at Bisset Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Norbert Way at W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Norcut Court at Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northglen Street at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Northglen Street at Wilson Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Turnstone Drive, between Maplegrove Way and Larchwood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
