Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning August 31, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Los Lunas Way, between Pelican Way and Yerba Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Nantucket Way at Bisset Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Norbert Way at W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Norcut Court at Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northglen Street at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Northglen Street at Wilson Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Turnstone Drive, between Maplegrove Way and Larchwood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.