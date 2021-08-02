You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

“What’s being built off Del Paso Road next to the Four Points hotel?”

—drc_2016 via Instagram

Construction activity currently visible at 4850 Duckhorn Drive is the start of a new Hyatt House Hotel and Place.

According to public records, the project was first proposed in October 2018. The dual branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House being built in the 3.32-acre empty lot next to the Four Points by Sheraton.

The four-story commercial building will include a Hyatt Place with 109-room regular guest rooms, cafe, breakfast dining area, guest lounges, library, fitness center and meeting rooms.

The 92-room extended stay Hyatt House will offer apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens. There will also be a shared bar and an outdoor pool.

The project includes 163 parking stalls and plans for a shuttle service to the airport to reduce on-site parking needs.