Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning August 11, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

Arena Boulevard at Sally Ride Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Del Paso Road, between Gateway Park Boulevard and Blackrock Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)

E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and W Elkhorn Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Far Niente Way at Camperos Creek Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)

Fairweather Drive at Erin Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Karitsa Avenue, between Tourbrook Way and Buchman Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)

Los Lunas Way, between Pelican Way and Yerba Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

N Park Drive at Fredericksburg Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Norbert Way at W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Norcut Court at Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northfield Drive at Northview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northglen Street at Norcut Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northglen Street at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Northglen Street at Wilson Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northview Drive at Northey Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Oak Rim Way at Bendmill Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)

Pebblewood Drive at Rollingbrook Circle (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Turnstone Drive, between Maplegrove Way and Larchwood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Waters Edge Way, East of W River Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.