Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning August 11, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Arena Boulevard at Sally Ride Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Del Paso Road, between Gateway Park Boulevard and Blackrock Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and W Elkhorn Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Erin Drive at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Far Niente Way at Camperos Creek Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- Fairweather Drive at Erin Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Karitsa Avenue, between Tourbrook Way and Buchman Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- Los Lunas Way, between Pelican Way and Yerba Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- N Park Drive at Fredericksburg Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Norbert Way at W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Norcut Court at Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northfield Drive at Northview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northglen Street at Norcut Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northglen Street at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Northglen Street at Wilson Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northview Drive at Northey Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northview Drive at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Oak Rim Way at Bendmill Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- Pebblewood Drive at Rollingbrook Circle (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Turnstone Drive, between Maplegrove Way and Larchwood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Waters Edge Way, East of W River Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.
