Hines Submits New Plans for Apartments in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Houston-based real estate developer Hines has submitted new plans for an apartment complex on land once slated to be the Natomas Fountains shopping center.

Hines seeks to build a 303-unit, market-rate apartment community on a 10.59-acre site located at 3801 Gateway Park Boulevard, adjacent to Truxel Boulevard.

The community will consist of studio, one- and two-bedroom units in six residential buildings with a pool, pet spa and other amenities. There will be surface parking on site and a reciprocal easement agreement that will allow overflow parking in neighboring retail spaces.

Representatives from Hines, design architect Dwell Design Studio and city officials presented the project at a meeting of the North Natomas Community Coalition last week.

This is at least the fourth project proposed for the property owned by Ethan Conrad.

In 2017, city officials approved Conrad’s plans to develop a retail center on the site dubbed the Natomas Fountains. But the project never broke ground.

Just over a year later, the city received a request to subdivide the same property and construct a Home 2 Suites hotel, but that application was later withdrawn.

Then in January 2020, developer Sotiris Kolokotronis submitted plans to build a 312-unit market-rate apartment complex on the site. Then the pandemic hit and that application was withdrawn.

Earlier this year, Conrad filed an application to subdivide the land into three separate parcels which was approved in June 2021.

As proposed, the Natomas Fountains Apartments project would only occupy the largest of the three parcels. The two smaller parcels (.616 acres and 1.334 acres) to the east complex are designated for retail uses, officials said at the coalition meeting.

Hines Interests Limited Partnership is a privately held company that invests in and develops real estate, including the Centene campus in Natomas.