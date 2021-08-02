Appliance Store to Close after 84 Years

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Longstanding Sacramento staple Manuel Joseph Appliance Center will close by the end of 2021.

The appliance retailer announced it would shutter after 84 years in business in a press release issued Friday.

“This is the right time,” said Jay Joseph, the founder’s grandson.

Manuel Joseph started the company in 1937 with a downtown Sacramento location which anchored J Street for 50 years.

“We’ve certainly been around awhile,” said Jay Joseph of the business which has been family-owned and operated through four generations.

Over the years the Manuel Joseph Appliance Center provided professional electrical contracting, electrical supplies, consumer electronics and home appliances to the Sacramento Valley. At one time the company was known for always having commercial light bulbs in stock which were often needed by the office buildings downtown.

The business evolved over the years and by the 1990’s shifted to focus on appliances and consumer electronics. Its current showroom and warehouse on Northgate Boulevard opened in 1991. (At different times, the company also operated locations in Citrus Heights and Rocklin.)

Manuel Joseph’s son, Ron Joseph, recently announced his retirement and, with it, the store’s closure. The appliance retailer currently employs 14 people, including Joseph family members.

“The Joseph family wants to thank the many generations of Sacramento residents they have had the privilege to serve over the decades,” read the press release.

Jay Joseph said customer orders will be filled and appliances in stock liquidated over the coming months.