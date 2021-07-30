Yue Huang to Remain Open in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Popular dim sum restaurant Yue Huang will not be closing.

Owners C.K. Chan and Hui Ling Pan told The Natomas Buzz they have signed a five-year contract to remain open at 3860 Truxel Road in Natomas.

The Sacramento Business Journal reported in May that the second-generation restaurant space was available to lease on Sept. 1 calling into question whether Yue Huang would remain open.

“Yes, the restaurant is not closing!” confirmed Josh Schmidt, first vice president for CBRE Sacramento.

CBRE handles leasing for the Natomas Village shopping center, where Yue Huang has operated in a 6,842 square-foot, freestanding building since June 2016.

(The site sat empty for nearly two years after Johnny Carino’s closed abruptly in August 2014.)

Chan said despite the challenges of the past year, the restaurant has survived thanks to its loyal customer base.

“We have received support and recognition from many customers,” Chan said.

In October 2020, Yue Huang was featured on the Michelin Guide’s website as one of “25 inspector-approved restaurants showcasing new and inspiring culinary talent” in California. It was the only Sacramento-area restaurant on the list.