Natomas Short Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning July 27, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and W Elkhorn Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Norbert Way at W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Norcut Court at Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northglen Street at Norcut Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northglen Street at Wilson Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.

