Natomas Short Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning July 27, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and W Elkhorn Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)

Norbert Way at W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Norcut Court at Nordell Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northglen Street at Norcut Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northglen Street at Wilson Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Virgil Court, South of W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.