In Memoriam: James Edward Longer (Jim)

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Born in Exeter, Calif. on November 11, 1948, James Edward Longer (Jim) passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 72.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years Amelia (Bergado) Longer, and their five children, Dorothea (Alex), Jimmy, Julie (Paul), Grace (Danny), Bobby, eight grandchildren, his brothers Jerry McGuirk and Timothy Longer and his sister Cherry Haggard. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy Longer and brothers Archie McGuick and Johnny McGuirck.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1976, stationed overseas in Camp Casey, Korea and McCully Barracks in Germany. After his discharge he spent two years in the Army Reserves.

During the end of his Army career, Jim had a vision of the growth that was coming in the Natomas area of Sacramento and this is when he established the family business selling landscape materials, after selecting the parcel of land the business would be located on with his brother and father.

Jim was known for working seven days a week alongside his brother Tim and his sister Cherry and his son Jimmy. Longer’s Topsoil has been “Rockin Sacramento since 1974.”

When Jim was around, he made his presence known. He was the guy who had a story to tell, a hand to lend or meal (and a beer) to share with anyone who was around, but especially his friends. He will be greatly missed by those in his community, his family and friends.

Jim’s services are open to all who would like to pay their respects and will be held at the East Lawn Mortuary & Sierra Hills Memorial Park at 5757 Greenback Lane, in Sacramento.

Viewing Friday, July 16, from 4-8 p.m., funeral services, Saturday July 17 at 11 a.m. with continued fellowship to follow at the Foothill Community Center at 5510 Diablo Drive, in Sacramento.