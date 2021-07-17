Hot Spot Nights Return for Natomas Teens

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Events for area teens funded by Measure U resume this week in Natomas.

Hot Spot nights are free, interactive events meant for young people ages 13 to 17 to interact with others while staying close to home, in a supervised environment.

“It’s important for our youth to have a safe place to socialize with others and engage in positive behavior and activities in the evening,” said Jackie Beecham, Recreation manager for the city’s Department of Youth, Parks, & Community Enrichment.

Hot Spot nights are funded by Measure U, a general tax which generates revenue for the city’s General Fund.

Events rotate between the South Natomas Community Center and six other locations in the city. In Natomas, Hot Spot nights are scheduled for this Thursday, July 22, August 5 and Sept. 23.

Last year, all Hot Spots we canceled due to the public health guidelines which restricted activities such as basketball and other sports played at the program.

“We know that many of our teens are anxious to see their friends in real life,” said Beecham. “Our staff worked hard to ‘remix’ the hot spot program into an experience teens won’t want to miss after a year of distance learning and virtual hangouts.”

The Hot Spot events include theme nights, food trucks, sports, movie nights, giveaways and more. Pre-registration is required and events will follow the latest COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

