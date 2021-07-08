GHOST Bait & Tackle Store Finds Success

by

BY ZACK CHATTERS, INTERN

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A fishing supply retailer which opened earlier this year in Natomas has met with success despite the pandemic.

“Most people really want to get outside, so it’s not been challenging but pretty fun,” said Sedrick Ghoston, who owns and operates GHOST Bait & Tackle.

Those who live in the neighborhood have been supportive, added Ghoston, telling him the store opened in March 2021 is “long overdue.”

The 1,300 square foot shop sells tackle and live bait to anglers from the greater Sacramento region thanks to its proximity to both Interstates 5 and 80, said Ghoston. Customers hail from Yuba City, Woodland, Citrus Heights and Roseville as well as downtown Sacramento.

According to Ghoston, one in 20 people fish. And as the local population grows, he said, so too does the demand for fishing supplies.

Ghoston said his customers fish area canals, creeks, local ponds, lakes, rivers and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. But he also carries live bait for those anglers who fish in the San Francisco Bay.

GHOST Bait & Tackle’s mainstay is its live bait and the store carries more stock than either Walmart in Natomas (which was out of stock at press time) or Bass Pro Shop in Rocklin, said Ghoston. The store carries blood worms shipped live from Maine, sand shrimp, ghost shrimp and live minnows, but “good old nightcrawlers” are among the most popular sellers, he said.

Opening the bait and tackle shop has been a “lifelong dream” for Ghoston who started tying fishing flies at age 12.

Since Broadway Bait, Rod and Gun closed in 2018, Ghoston said there has been a void in Sacramento that his store now fills as the only “just bait and tackle shop in the area.”

The store’s extended hours — it opens early and closes late — helps it compete with larger retailers which Ghoston said “keep banker’s hours.”

Fishing helps get people outdoors and is not as difficult as some people think, said Ghoston. In addition to selling fishing supplies, he said his store is a source of information for those who want to become anglers.

“You don’t always, even at Bass Pro Shop, have an informed person who has the time and knowledge to help you learn about fishing,” explained Ghoston, who added he hopes to be able to sell fishing licenses from the store by the end of the calendar year.

“I like helping people,” he said. “We learn together.”

Before opening GHOST Bait & Tackle, Ghoston worked as a branch manager for a supply company. He lives in Natomas with his wife Tara Ghoston and children, who help him with the store.

GHOST Bait & Tackle is located in the Gateway Plaza shopping center, at 2550 West El Camino Avenue, in Suite 4. The store is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Brandy Tuzon Boyd contributed to this report.