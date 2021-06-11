Project to Close Highway 99 for Four Days

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Caltrans is alerting Natomas motorists of a four-day, full closure of northbound and southbound Highway 99 from 47th Avenue to the U.S. Highway 50 Connector.

The closure is scheduled to begin 8 p.m., tomorrow, June 11 until 4 a.m., Wednesday, June 16.

Caltrans recommends that those traveling south from Natomas use Interstate 5 and avoid Highway 99.

The freeway closure is to allow crews to replace the bridge deck on Highway 99 at 21st Avenue. Accelerated bridge construction techniques will be used to complete the work as quickly as possible.

According to Caltrans, the work is needed to provide a safe route and extend the service life of the 62-year-old bridge.

Crews will also close the mainline westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway to southbound Highway 99, the westbound and eastbound US-50 connector ramps to southbound Highway 99 as well as the following ramps:

The on-ramp from 16th Street to eastbound US-50

The on-ramp from 29th Street/H Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway

The on-ramp from 29th Street/N Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway

The on-ramp from 29th Street/T Street to southbound Highway 99

The on-ramp from Broadway to southbound Highway 99

The off-ramp from southbound Highway 99 to 12th Street

The off-ramp from northbound Highway 99 to 12th Street

The on-ramp from 14th Avenue/30th Street to southbound Highway 99

The on-ramp (slip) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Highway 99

The on-ramp (loop) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Highway 99

The on-ramp (slip) from East 47th Avenue to northbound Highway 99

The on-ramp (loop) from West 47th Avenue to northbound Highway 99

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, expect delays and consider alternative methods of transportation.

The 21st Avenue Undercrossing was built in 1959 and widened in 1974. Caltrans reports there is corrosion on the surface deck, concrete spalling, cracks, the joint seals need to be replaced, and the bridge deck has begun to deteriorate due to wear and tear from high traffic volumes, freight movement, weather and age.

The bridge deck replacement is part of the $5.9 million SAC 99 21st Avenue Project, which includes replacing the sound walls, the concrete median barrier and installing brighter lighting for the 21st Street Undercrossing.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and construction related issues.

Sacramento Regional Transit is providing free light rail service during the closure beginning June 12 through June 15. To ride light rail for free, riders must show the fare inspector a free rider flyer, which is available at FixSac99.com or sacrt.com/fixsac99.