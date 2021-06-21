Police Search for Driver in Fatal Natomas Hit-and-Run

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Police are searching for the driver involved a hit-and-run accident which killed a pedestrian Sunday night in Natomas.

At about 9:09 p.m. on June 20 Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Northgate Blvd and Interstate 80 regarding a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they located the pedestrian, an adult male, down in the roadway of Northgate Blvd with major injuries. The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

The vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene prior to police arrival, according to a press release issued this morning by the Sacramento Police Department.

The Northgate Boulevard overpass was closed in both directions while the department’s Major Collisions Investigations Unit and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Currently, no suspect information about the driver or the vehicle is available, according to police. Detectives plan to conduct a thorough canvass of the area for evidence and witnesses.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.