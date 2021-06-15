Natomas COVID-19 Cases Continue to Drop

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 have been down for three consecutive weeks among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between June 7 and June 14, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 34, down from 42 cases reported the previous week. This is the lowest number of new reported COVID-19 cases among Natomas residents since June 2020.

County data shows the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas since April 7 is now 8,068 of those who live in the 95833, 95834 and 95835 zip codes. An estimated population of 110,000 in Natomas, according to data on the U.S. Census Bureau website.