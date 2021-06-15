You are here: Home / covid-19 / Natomas COVID-19 Cases Continue to Drop

Natomas COVID-19 Cases Continue to Drop

June 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
New Natomas COVID-19 Cases by Date Total cases by week for zips 95833, 95834 and 95835 Updated June 14, 2021

NatomasBuzz.com Graphic

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 have been down for three consecutive weeks among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between June 7 and June 14, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 34, down from 42 cases reported the previous week. This is the lowest number of new reported COVID-19 cases among Natomas residents since June 2020.

County data shows the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas since April 7 is now 8,068 of those who live in the 95833, 95834 and 95835 zip codes. An estimated population of 110,000 in Natomas, according to data on the U.S. Census Bureau website.

For information on area COVID-19 vaccination clinics and how to sign up visit https://bit.ly/VaxNatomasJune.

New Natomas COVID-19 Cases by Zip Updated June 14, 2021 Source: Sacramento County Public Health

NatomasBuzz.com Graphic

 

Post Views: 120
Filed Under: covid-19, health Tagged With: , ,
← Previous Post
Next Post →

Speak Your Mind