Garden Highway Grassfire Burns Two Acres

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A two-alarm vegetation fire early Friday morning burned about two acres.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel were called to the 1100 block of Garden Highway at about 1:26 a.m. on June 18.

“They were out there all night and didn’t leave until this morning around 10 a.m.,” said spokesperson Capt. Keith Wade, adding a company remained on the scene.

The fire burned dense vegetation and trees, Wade said. A homeless camp was also involved, he added.

The county had fallers or logging workers on the scene Friday morning cutting burned trees which were smoldering and presented a danger of falling limbs, Wade said.

The cause of the fire is not known.