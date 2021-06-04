Electronics Repair Store Now Open in Natomas

by

BY ZACK CHATTERS, INTERN

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

CPR Cellphone Repair is the newest addition to the Town Center shopping center in Natomas.

The laptop, cellphone, and tablet repair shop is nestled between Cloud 9 and Fire Wings. It opened for business in April 2021.

CPR can fix interior and exterior damages to laptops, screens on most devices, along with motors and internal pieces of drones, according to employee Brad Spitler. The store also sells refurbished and repaired cell phones and tablets.

According to CPR’s website, the goal is to repair devices to extend the life of perfectly good electronics and keep old and used batteries and parts out of landfills by properly recycling them.

Some examples of the types of repairs handled by CPR include cracked screens, no signal, water damage, broken buttons, malfunctioning speakers and dead batteries. It is the only repair shop of it’s kind in the greater Natomas area.

“There aren’t any competitors for us in the area, the closest repair shops are in Davis and Woodland,” said Spitler.

According to the CPR Cell Phone Repair website, the chain has 800 stores in 18 countries. The shop in Natomas is locally owned by Christian Espirite, employees said.

CPR Cell Phone Repair can be found at 2721 Del Paso Road in Suite 130. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.