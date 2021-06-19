Dutch Bros Opening in Natomas a Big Hit

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The first of two Dutch Bros planned for Natomas opened on Friday to a steady stream of coffee fans.

Customers were already waiting when workers arrived at 4 a.m. on June 18 — an hour before the store officially opened at 5 a.m.

The 890-square-foot coffee shop is located at 4130 Northgate Boulevard and Tandy Way, near the former Fry’s Electronics store.

Customers may either use the drive-thru or park and walk up to place their orders. Patio seating is also available.

The new store employs about 50 workers. A traveling team of about 40 additional broistas will work at the store for about a month to assist with the opening and training.

Franchisees Sam and Courtney Tvetan moved to Natomas from Oregon to operate the Northgate Boulevard location as well as a second Dutch Bros planned for the northwest corner of West El Camino Avenue and Orchard Lane. The second location is expected to open in about a year, during the second quarter of 2022.

The Northgate Boulevard Dutch Bros is the first location within the Sacramento city limits. It is open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Dutch Bros Coffee is a privately held drive-through coffee chain headquartered in Grants Pass, Ore.