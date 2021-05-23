Wendy’s in Natomas Offers Treat to Vaccinated

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 8 p.m.

The Wendy’s restaurant in Natomas is offering a sweet treat to customers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The store located at 4180 Northgate Blvd. is offering a free Jr. Frosty to any customer who shows their completed COVID-19 vaccination record.

According to restaurant staff, the offer is limited to one free Jr. Frosty, per proof of vaccination, per visit. Patrons may choose from either Classic Chocolate Frosty or Vanilla Frosty flavors.

One reader of The Natomas Buzz reports a purchase is required to get the free Jr. Frosty.

A flyer posted on the Wendy’s drive-thru indicates the offer is good through Dec. 31, 2021.

*Updated with information that purchase is required to receive the free Jr. Frosty.