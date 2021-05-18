New COVID-19 Cases Reach New Weekly Low

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 have been down for two consecutive weeks among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released Monday by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between May 10 and May 17, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 46 — a 44% decrease from 82 cases the previous reporting period.

This is the lowest number of new reported COVID-19 cases since June 2020.

According to the data released on May 17, there were 20 new cases in zip code 95835, a 42% decrease from 34 cases the previous week.

The data also shows 14 new cases in zip code 95833, a 50% decrease from 28 cases the week before. And zip code 95834 reported a decrease of 40% from the previous week, with only 12 new cases reported.