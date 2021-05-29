Spraygrounds in Natomas Now Open for Play

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas resident Mariah Ashe’s sons were among the first to play at the North Natomas Regional Park sprayground on Friday.

“…man they had a BLAST!” wrote Ashe when she posted a photo of the pair playing in the water on The Natomas Buzz‘s Facebook page.

Ashe said she takes Braxton, 5, and Laith, 2, to the park about once a week.

“It’s our favorite park in Natomas because so many sweet kids go there too and they always want to make friends,” Ashe told The Natomas Buzz.

Twelve spraygrounds at parks citywide officially opened today, May 28 and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

Spray parks in Natomas can be found at:

• Golden Poppy Park – 5765 Tres Pieza Drive4

• Jefferson – 1990 Roma Court

• Magnolia Park – 251 Greg Thatch Circle

• Natomas Regional Park – 2501 New Market Drive

• Valley Oak Park – 2780 Mabry Drive

• Wild Rose Park – 5200 Kankakee Drive

• Witter Ranch Park – 3795 Saintsbury Drive

Sources tell The Natomas Buzz that the water feature at Gardenland Park, located 8200 Ramona Ave., is not currently operating due to a problem with the pump.

All city spraygrounds were closed during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.