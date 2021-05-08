SacPD Officer Arrested on Domestic Violence Related Charges

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A Sacramento police officer has been arrested in relation to a domestic violence incident which occurred in Natomas.

On May 6, 2021 the Sacramento Police Department was notified of an incident which occurred about one week ago.

According to a press release, the victim sustained visible injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The suspect was identified as Justin Shepard, 30, who is an officer with the Sacramento Police Department.

Shepard has been with the department for approximately three years, according to the press release.

Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested Shepard today on charges related to felony domestic violence. Shepard was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The investigation revealed that the incident took place while Shepard was off duty.

“The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate criminal behavior from our officers,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, in a statement. “We demand that our officers uphold the highest legal and ethical standards that are required to serve our community in the critical position of peace officer.”

“We hold our officers to these standards both on and off duty and will continue to work with the victim in this case.”

For victim privacy reasons, and procedures related to domestic violence crimes, no further information will be released surrounding this incident.

Shepard has been placed on administrative leave, and stripped of his peace officer powers, as the administrative and criminal process continues.

Current California law prohibits any person to be a police officer after a domestic violence conviction, according to the press release.