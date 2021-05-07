Regal Natomas Movie Theater Reopens Today

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Regal Natomas Marketplace movie theater reopens today.

The first show “Tom and Jerry” is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. and the last show “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train” for 10:35 p.m. There are 14 films in all on the schedule for Friday, May 7.

The theater’s reservation system will hold two empty seats between groups for physical distancing throughout the movie. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, each auditorium will be limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Moviegoers will be required to wear a face mask at all times while in the theatre lobby, auditoriums. and restrooms. This includes face shields with masks or nose and mouth coverings such as gaiters. Masks may be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium and theater employees will monitor auditoriums throughout each performance.

In addition to buying tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, moviegoers will also have the ability to order concession items from the app when in the theatre. Every other register will be closed to maintain physical distancing.

Limited concessions will be available to purchase due to supply issues. No cook-to-order food will be available and self-service condiment stands will be closed. When refilling large soft drinks or popcorns, theater workers will exchange prior cups or buckets for a new container.

Regal closed all 536 of its movie theaters nationwide in October 2020. At the time, the theater in Natomas had only been open a week after being closed since March 2020..

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest theatre circuits in the U.S., consisting of 7,076 screens in 536 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of Sept. 30.

The theater closures impacted approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S.