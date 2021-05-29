Natomas Farmers’ Market Opens for the Season

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The seasonal Certified Farmers’ Market will open tomorrow at the North Natomas Regional Park.

The North Natomas Farmers’ Market is located at 2501 New Market Drive and runs every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend — May 29 thru Sept. 4.

The market operates from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and features farm-fresh food and other items from local growers and vendors. The market will continue to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure all community members feel safe and welcomed.

The weekly market has been hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby at the park since 2015. It is the only market hosted by a sitting Sacramento city councilmember.

The Alchemist provides onsite CalFresh/EBT services every week at the market. Qualifying families recently received mailed notification informing them of their neighborhood farmers’ market and the ability to use CalFresh/EBT cards and market vouchers.

During the market local artists perform live music and locally-owned food truck vendors prepare and sell items.

The North Natomas Farmers’ Market is a member of the California Alliance of Farmers Markets which represent more than 180 certified farmers’ markets across the state of California.