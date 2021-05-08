Local Nonprofits Raise $163K on Big Day of Giving

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Five Natomas-based community groups raised more than $163,000 yesterday during the Big Day of Giving.

The regional 24-hour online giving challenge was held from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on May 6.

According to the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, preliminary calculations show 688 Sacramento-area nonprofits raised nearly $13.3 million during Big Day of Giving 2021.

The Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center exceeded its goal of $75,000 and raised $89,000 to support its programs for young children, teens and senior citizens, preliminary numbers show.

Executive director Julie Rhoten said center staff was grateful for the generosity of the Sacramento community on Big Day of Giving.

“So many of our donors live and work in the neighborhoods we serve, and their support is a testament to our community impact,” she said. “It’s been a difficult time for kids, seniors, and families in our community, and BDOG funds ensure that our life-saving work continues.”

Added Rhoten, “Thank you to everyone who supported nonprofits in our community.”

The GreenHouse also exceeded its fundraising goal of $45,000 to raise $51,297, according to preliminary numbers. The nonprofit offers after-school tutoring, mentoring, spiritual development, and leadership development for under-resourced youth.

“Big Day of Giving is pivotal for The GreenHouse each year,” executive director Rena Crocker said. “It not only lays a financial foundation for the work we do year-round, but it creates a platform for us to tell our story and build relationships with donors in our community who are passionate about investing in our community’s youth and families. It reminds us that we are all in this work together, working together to see our neighborhood’s young people grow and thrive.”

This was the first Big Day of Giving for both the Natomas Garden & Arts Club and Natomas Schools Foundation.

The Natomas Garden & Arts Club promotes artistic and gardening talents in the Natomas community and holds meetings and other activities related to the arts and gardening. One of the group’s goals is to see a former fire station in south Natomas converted into a garden and arts center.

The club met its $10,000 goal and raised $10,151, according to preliminary numbers.

“I would like to say how thrilled I am by the turnout at yesterday’s event and by the outpouring of support for the Natomas Garden & Arts Club,” said president Amie Tokuhama. “Our community is blessed with so many active, connected, caring and fun loving people. Last night was a sample of great times ahead.”

The Natomas Schools Foundation raised $4,896 on Big Day of Giving, according to preliminary numbers. The foundation raises money to support art, athletic and academic programs for students within the Natomas Unified School District.

“Thank you to all who donated to support our students,” said Sonia Mercado, president of the Natomas School Foundation’s board of directors. “Because of you all, we were able to raise almost $5,000.”

The Natomas Arts and Education Foundation raised $8,538 — about double the amount raised in 2020. The Natomas Arts and Education Foundation is the fundraising arm of Natomas Charter School and funds arts and education-related projects, supports local fundraisers, and brings national and international student and professional performances to Sacramento.

“I was very impressed, all things considered, with the pandemic and job losses,” said Joe Wood, Natomas Charter School executive director. “A typical Big Day of Giving is an open house event. Considering we didn’t have that in-person component, it was a very good day.