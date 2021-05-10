Firefighters Put Out House Fire in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento firefighters were able to keep a house fire in Natomas from spreading to a neighboring home on Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:47 p.m. on May 9 the Sacramento Fire Dept. received a call of a structure fire on Jade Tree Circle in the Natomas Crossing area.

The fire started in the garage. Flames could be seen coming out of the side door toward the neighboring home. Large billows of black smoke from the blaze could be seen from Truxel Road, according to witnesses.

“It was a good save of the neighboring home by responding firefighters,” Sacramento Fire Dept. spokesperson Capt. Keith Wade said.

According to Wade, one person was displaced by the fire and no firefighters were injured.