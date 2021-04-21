Vaccine Clinic at Arena Targets Latino Community

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event targeted at Sacramento’s Latino community is set for Saturday, April 24 at Sleep Train Arena.

Appointments are required for the event which will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the south entrance of the arena parking lot off of Arena Boulevard.

The event is being hosted by Sacramento Councilmember Eric Guerra’s office in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico, UC Davis Health, Elica Health Centers, the Latino Economic Council of Sacramento and La Familia Counseling Center.

The drive-thru event aims to address the vaccination gap in the Latino community at a site which is accessible and convenient for Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities.

UC Davis and Elica Health volunteers will administer 500 vaccines on-site, and translators will be available to provide interpretation on vaccination questions.

The vaccine will be administered regardless of which county a person resides and access to the vaccine will be given regardless of immigration status or health insurance availability.

Organizers said this drive-thru vaccination clinic came about as a result of recent data which indicates working-age Latino immigrants are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

According to a recent study by the University of Southern California, Latino immigrants, ages 20 and 54, are nearly 11.6 times more likely to die from the virus than U.S.- born people who are not Latino.

While this event is meant to target the Latino community, it will not exclude anyone wishing to be vaccinated.

In November 2020, county health officials had said a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic staged at Sleep Train Arena was practice for when the COVID-19 vaccine became available.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only. Those who wish to be vaccinated may register at bit.ly/drivethruvaccines or by calling 916-329-3502.