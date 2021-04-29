Three Die in Highway 99 Crash North of Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Three people died Wednesday after their car was hit by two different vehicles on Highway 99 just north of Natomas.

The crash was reported on northbound Highway 99, just south of West Elverta Road, at about 2:30 p.m. on April 28, according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. A black Mercury Mountaineer, silver Toyota Corolla and white Penske box-truck were involved in the crash.

Upon arrival on scene, CHP units discovered the Mercury Mountaineer collided with the Toyota Corolla in the No. 2 lane. The Corolla stationary in the No. 2 lane when it was rear-ended by the truck, according to the CHP.

Sacramento Fire Dept. personnel also responded to the scene where the driver of the Toyota, a 67-year-old man from Antelope, and both passengers, a 68-year-old male from Sacramento and a 62-year-old female from Fiji, were pronounced dead as a result of the collision. Their names will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next-of-king have been notified.

Two lanes of northbound Highway 99 at West Elverta Road were closed for about four hours following the collision while the CHP investigated. According to the press release, the cause of the crash is still under investigation however alcohol and/or drug intoxication are not suspected of any of the drivers involved.

The Mercury Mountaineer was being driven by a 62-year-old woman from Butte Valley and the box-truck by a 74-year-old man from San Rafael, the CHP said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information is asked to call officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.