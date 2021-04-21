Skip’s Fish & Chicken is Expanding to Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento-based Skip’s Fish & Chicken is expanding with a new location in Natomas.

The eatery known for its fast casual comfort food has plans to open its sixth location in the San Juan Village shopping center on the corner of Truxel and San Juan roads.

“This would be the first location in the north area,” Skip’s Fish & Chicken founder Frankie Abboushi told The Natomas Buzz.

Skip’s Fish & Chicken got its start in 2018. Today there are four local restaurants — one in south Sacramento, two in the Arden area and one downtown — as well as one in Brooklyn, New York.

The Skip’s Fish & Chicken menu features Cajun-style fried fish, chicken and seafood. Other favorites include red beans and rice, collard greens, southern macaroni and cheese and po’boy sandwiches.

“From 16 to 70 years — everybody loves our food,” said Abboushi.

Customers, he added, have been asking for a location in Natomas.

The new eatery will have seating for about 25 and is expected to hire between 15 to 20 employees, according to Abboushi.

“I’m just really excited for it,” he said.

Plans are for the new Skip’s Fish & Chicken open in July. It will occupy about 3,000 square feet of commercial space occupied for several years by a Roundtable pizzeria.

“That area is booming,” he said. “I think we are going to do really well there.”

Skip’s Fish & Chicken will be located at 3291 Truxel Road in Suite 24.