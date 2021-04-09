Public Hearing Set for Arco Alcohol Sales Permit

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

An application to sell alcohol at the Arco convenience store on Orchard Lane heads to the Sacramento Planning and Design Commission for a public hearing on April 22.

Commissioners will review the proposal during a hearing scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Owner Baljeet Dhadwal of DS&D Petroleum Inc. submitted the application for an alcohol sales conditional use permit at 2701 Orchard Lane in April 2020, according to city records.

The 24-hour gas station and convenience market is located on the corner of West El Camino and Orchard Lane, close to Interstate 80.

According to the narrative submitted with the application, DS&D Petroleum Inc. has made substantial investments in the property, adding a propane station in 2010 and “Good Stuff” Café in 2019. Future plans include the addition of electric vehicle charging stations.

“Given the competitive nature of the gas station and convenience store industry, we try to diversify our sources of revenue generation at our sites,” reads the narrative. “The industry itself is changing rapidly, fewer stops to fill up equals fewer trips into the market and/or trips through our carwash.”

According to the applicant, adding beer and wine sales will help offset the rising costs of staffing, operations and maintenance.

A previous request to sell beer and wine for off-site consumption at the same location was withdrawn in 2010, Sacramento assistant planner Courtney Long told The Natomas Buzz last year.

According to the applicant, adding incidental beer and wine sales will not have a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhood or existing site.

“Over the years, patrons on their way to family BBQ’s (sic) or heading out of town often stop in for beer and ice, we must turn dozens of them away every day,” reads the narrative. “In meeting with the Sacramento Police Department, we understand the concerns with alcohol sales and will accept conditions that limit container size and quantity.”

Following the public hearing, the Planning and Design Commission will vote whether or not to approve the application request. If either the community or applicant appeals the commission’s decision, the request will be heard by the Sacramento City Council.

Members of the public may comment during the hearing by calling (916) 808-7213 and following the instructions given. Comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected] or by using e-Comment through the city’s official website. All comments will become part of the public record and be provided to the Commission members. Live video streams of Planning and Design Commission meetings are available via the internet through the city’s official website. Meetings are also broadcast on Metrocable, Channel 14, AT&T Broadband Cable System.

Anyone with concerns, questions or objections, or who need further information, may contact Jose Quintanilla at the Community Development Department, 916-808-5879 or, [email protected] and refer to project number P20-012.

