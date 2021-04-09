New Rental Community Proposed in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A new single family rental community in Natomas is being proposed by Sacramento developer Sotiris Kolokotronis.

“We believe, based on the proximity to schools, freeways, downtown and employment centers, this is a very very good site,” Kolokotronis told The Natomas Buzz.

A recent planning permit application filed by Kolokotronis with the city of Sacramento requests a rezone, General Plan amendment, site plan and design review for 82 rental homes at 920 San Juan Road.

SKK Developments is in escrow to buy the undeveloped 9.17-acre parcel from the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento, which put the property on the market about a year ago, said Kolokotronis, founder and president.

According to the application, the proposed project would have both single-dwelling and duplex-dwelling rental homes ranging from 1,050 square feet to over 1,400 square feet in size.

The development would include both attached and detached structures. The two-story homes would consist of three unique plans including two to three façade styles per design.

Kolokotronis said this would be the first project in Natomas for SKK Developments. (His proposed Natomas Fountains Apartments project, circulated in early 2020, did not come to fruition.)

“We feel there is a substantial need for this kind of product,” he said. “A lot of families … are not ready to buy yet, but they are looking for housing, a place to call home.”

The single-family, market rate rental community would be professionally managed by FPI Management and include a leasing office and clubhouse, tot lot, pool and dog park. It would also provide residents a direct connection to the adjacent parkway.

“It has been communicated to us the city is currently contemplating improving the bike path,” said Kolokontronis.

Currently, the Ninos Parkway multi-use path runs from Ninos Park north to San Juan Road. The greenbelt is undeveloped between San Juan Road and the new Parkbridge development just south of Interstate 80.

The leasing office would be located at the entry to the gated community. The project will also include 143 parking spaces for both residents and visitors.

The application submitted to the city seeks to rezone the site from agriculture to multi-unit dwelling and change the General Plan designation from low density suburban neighborhood to medium density.

Kolokotronis said he hopes to be in the position to start site development in about a year with residents moving in before the end of 2022. BSB Design Inc. in Sacramento is the project architect.

“We like the location,” he said. “We are very excited.”

Property records show the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento acquired 920 San Juan Road property in 1999 from Peace Lutheran Church of Sacramento. At about the same time, records show Peace Lutheran Church of Sacramento acquired the nearby property at 924 San Juan Road from the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento, in an apparent land swap.

Messages for Thomas J. McNamara, named on the project application and chief financial officer for the local Catholic diocese, were not returned.