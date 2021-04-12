Natomas New COVID-19 Numbers Up Slightly

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 among those who reside in Natomas zip codes increased slightly last week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between April 5 and April 12, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 116 — an increase of 11% from 104 cases the previous reporting period. The numbers also reflect an increase for the third week in a row for Natomas.

According to the data released April 12, there were 39 new cases in zip code 95834 last week, a 34.5% increase from 29 cases the previous week. Zip code 95833 also saw a 24% increase with 41 new cases compared to 33 cases the previous week.

Zip code 95835, however, saw a 14% drop with 36 new cases compared to 42 cases the previous week.*

According to a Sacramento County Public Health spokesperson, Sacramento County remains on track to move into the orange tier by the end of April. County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye is characterizing recent data as a plateauing, but expects continuing steady decreases.

The Natomas Unified School District continues to provide free COVID-19 testing at its community clinic every Tuesday. The district also uses the clinic to test staff, students, families and community members who desire a weekly test, said Carol Swanson, associate superintendent for Student Services and Support.

Both the school district and Mexican Consulate General located in Natomas continue to provide vaccinations. The school district hosts a weekly vaccination clinic at Natomas High School while the Consulate vaccinates individuals Monday through Friday; appointments are required for both.

This Saturday, April 17 Natomas Unified is partnering with NP3, Natomas Charter and Westlake Charter schools and others to hold an additional clinic for Natomas families for individuals ages 16 years and older.

Check out our “Vaccinate Natomas” list with information about where vaccines are available in the area and who’s eligible at https://bit.ly/VaxNatomasMarch.

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.