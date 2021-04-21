Apartments Planned for Natomas Sports Club Site

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans have been submitted to demolish the former Natomas Sports Club location and build a 190-unit apartment community in its place.

Sacramento-based developer Demmon Partners is on the agenda to present details about the proposed Sutter Green 2.0 Apartments during the Natomas Community Association meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today, April 21. The meeting is being held via Zoom.

“We are excited to announce the potential development will be a second phase to Sutter Green Apartments,” Demmon Partners CEO Dan Valdez wrote to the Natomas Community Association last week. “This is an incredible opportunity to add a second phase to the highly successful Sutter Green.”

According to Valdez, Demmon Partners is currently under contract to purchase the Natomas Sports Club site, located at 2450 Natomas Park Drive, from Spare Time Sports Clubs. After operating for 30 years in South Natomas, the club closed in November 2020 citing the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

Demmon Partners develops, owns and operates apartment communities throughout the greater Sacramento area. Its Sutter Green luxury Apartments community was completed in 2019 and is located directly across the street from the former fitness club at 2205 Natomas Park Drive.

“If our plans are approved by the city, we intend to build a residential community that looks nearly identical to Sutter Green Apartments,” said Valdez, referring to the buildings, landscaping, fencing and more for Sutter Green 2.0 Apartments.

The second phase of Sutter Green will also have similar amenities to the first phase: a fitness and yoga center, pool and spa, clubhouse, package room, and complimentary shuttle service. The pet-friendly community will also feature on-site barbecues and rentable electric vehicles.

As planned, Sutter Green 2.0 Apartments will be managed by Demmon and offer a preferred employer program with rent discounts for teachers, military, police and fire workers.

“The projects will be located on both sides of Natomas Park Drive, and, when complete, we hope to add a crosswalk to connect the two communities,” Valdez added. “We look forward to the opportunity of introducing the project and our continual partnership in the South Natomas Community.”

Valdez indicated Demmon expects to close escrow on the property sometime between May and July.