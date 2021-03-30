Overturned Big Rig Closes Freeway Connections

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 6:15 p.m. on March 30, 2021

Two ramps connecting Interstates 5 and 80 are closed near Natomas Tuesday afternoon due to an overturned big rig.

The Interstate 80 eastbound to Interstate 5 northbound transition ramp is closed as well as the I-5 northbound ramp to I-80 westbound.

A big rig on its side was reported at about 2:40 p.m., according to available CHP traffic incident information. The rig is reportedly fully loaded with paper rolls.

According to the CHP, cargo was unloaded before the rig was righted. As of 6:15 p.m. the big rig had been righted and the ramps reopened to traffic.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans reports there is no estimated time when the ramps will reopen.



