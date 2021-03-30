New Natomas COVID-19 Cases Creep Upward

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New cases of COVID-19 among those who reside in Natomas zip codes crept upward last week , according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between March 22 and March 29 , new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 101 — an overall increase of 51% from 67 cases the previous reporting period.

Generally, week-to-week numbers of new cases had steadily decreased since Jan. 19.

According to the data released March 29, there were 45 new cases in zip code 95835 last week, a 60% increase from the week prior.

In zip code 95833, 32 new cases were reported, a 45% increase, and zip code 95834 logged 24 new cases, a 41% increase.*

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.