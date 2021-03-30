Natomas Regal Theater to Reopen May 7

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Regal Natomas Marketplace movie theater will reopen May 7.

According to the Regal website, select theaters will be opening on April 2. More theaters will open on April 16 and the bulk of Regal theaters nationwide, including the one located in the Natomas, on May 7.

“We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans,” reads the website.

Regal closed all 536 of its movie theaters nationwide in October 2020. The theater in Natomas had been only open a week after being closed since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At press time, the status of a multi million dollar remodel planned for the Natomas theater was not known.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest theatre circuits in the U.S., consisting of 7,076 screens in 536 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of Sept. 30.

The theater closures impacted approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S.