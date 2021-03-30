Identity of Freeway Shooting Victim Released

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 5 has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner.

Jay Venable, 24, was killed while in a vehicle traveling southbound on I-5 at about 3:49 p.m. on March 28. The incident occurred just south of Arena Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer A.J. McTaggart, Venable was pronounced deceased on the scene as the result of a shooting. An unidentified female, who was also traveling in the same vehicle, was transported to a local hospital, McTaggart said.

The incident closed I-5 southbound from Arena Boulevard to the Interstate 80 interchange for hours. Traffic backed up for miles on the freeway and clogged surface streets throughout Natomas while law enforcement interviewed witnesses and collected evidence on the scene.

At press time, McTaggart said no additional information was available for release about the incident.