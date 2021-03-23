I-5 and Highway 99 Weekend Detour Planned

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 11:30 a.m. on March 23, 2021*

Work original scheduled for March 26 and March 27 has been postponed, according to Caltrans.

Interstate 5 and Highway 99 northbound will be closed to through traffic at Del Paso Road overnight both Friday and Saturday, the Sacramento County Department of Transportation announced today.

The first closure at Del Paso Road, exit 525A, is set for Friday, March 26 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 27. A second closure is scheduled for Saturday, March 27 from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 28.

Construction crews will close the Del Paso Road northbound on-ramp to I-5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.

All I-5 traffic will be detoured through north Natomas during the closures.

Northbound traffic will exit at Del Paso Road. Drivers will continue east on Del Paso Road, turning left onto East Commerce Way and left on West Elkhorn Boulevard. From there, traffic can either head southbound on Highway 99 to the I-5 interchange and resume northbound travel, or enter Highway 99 headed northbound toward Yuba City/Marysville.

The Sacramento County Department of Transportation, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol will conduct the overnight closures which are part of the I-5 at the Metro Air Parkway interchange construction project. Crews will be removing and putting up overhead signage structures, according to the county.

The $17.9 million interchange project is expected to completed in summer 2021.

*Article updated with information about work being postponed.