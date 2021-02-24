That’s Cheap! to Open New Store in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Discount retail store That’s Cheap! will open a location in Natomas.

New signage has already gone up at 4770 Natomas Boulevard in the Park Place II shopping center. Photos of the new location have also been posted on the company’s Facebook page and a manager in training position has been posted on employment website Indeed.

That’s Cheap! will occupy the 24,071 square-foot space, next door to Marshall’s and Planet Fitness.

The space has remained mostly vacant since Bed, Bath & Beyond moved out in October 2011 with the exception of housing a seasonal Spirit Halloween store.

That’s Cheap! is a liquidation outlet which sells general merchandise such as furniture, baby items, décor, toys, household and more “for about 50% of their retail value,” according to the company’s website. The store is stocked everyday and offers a daily deal.

The new Natomas location will be the fourth for That’s Cheap! which has also has stores on Watt Avenue and Arden Way in Sacramento, and one in Orangevale.

That’s Cheap! is part of the Sacramento-based RL Liquidators LLC’s family of businesses.

The Park Place II shopping center is managed by Seattle-based Bridge33 Capital which could not be reached for comment.