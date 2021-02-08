South Natomas Library Reopening to the Public

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The South Natomas Library branch will reopen to the public tomorrow.

The branch, located at 2901 Truxel Road in Natomas, is among 21 Sacramento Public Library locations set to reopen on Feb. 9.

Library patrons will be able to visit the open library branches for browsing for up to one hour. Visitors to the library must wear a CDC compliant face covering, sanitize their hands upon entry and maintain social distance once inside.

The library branch is also limiting public occupancy and seating based on public health orders, providing hand sanitizing stations, and frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces.

Curbside service, computer appointments and 24-hour book drop are also available at the South Natomas Library branch.

The North Natomas Library branch on Via Ingoglia remains closed this week for equipment upgrades, but books can be dropped off, according to a library spokesperson.