North Natomas Library Reopens for Browsing

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The North Natomas Library branch has reopened for in-person browsing, according to posts on social media today.

The branch, located at 4660 Via Ingoglia in Natomas, is among 21 Sacramento Public Library locations now open to the public. The South Natomas Branch reopened on Feb. 9.

Library patrons are now able to visit both Natomas-area library branches for browsing for up to one hour. Visitors to the library must wear a CDC compliant face covering, sanitize their hands upon entry and maintain social distance once inside.

The library branch is also limiting public occupancy and seating based on public health orders, providing hand sanitizing stations, and frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces.

Curbside service, computer appointments and 24-hour book drop are also available at both the North Natomas and the South Natomas library branches. During the Natomas Community Association meeting on Wednesday, South Natomas Library supervisor Erica Naranjo recommended large families call ahead and schedule an appointment before visiting the library.

The Sacramento Public Library closed all its branches in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had been offering curbside service until reopening several branches for in-person browsing in November 2020. In-person browsing was paused in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in December.

The North Natomas Library had been closed for equipment upgrades.