North Natomas Library Closed for Two Weeks

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The North Natomas Library will be closed for nearly two weeks effective Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to posts on social media over the weekend.

The branch will be closed from Feb. 2-12. Curbside services and computer appointments will not be available, but book drop will remain open.

According to the Sacramento Library website, the temporary closure is to perform maintenance. A new automatic material handling system will be installed and upgraded to receive, check-in and sort items more efficiently for library staff, the website says.

The Valley Hi-North Laguna Library was closed Jan. 19-26 and the Elk Grove Library closed Jan. 26-Feb. 2 for similar upgrades.

An automate system has been used at the North Natomas Library since 2010.

Library patrons with materials on hold at the North Natomas Library branch can have them transferred to another location, or extra time will be allowed to hold for pickup.

Call (916) 264-2920 or (800) 209-4627 for assistance.