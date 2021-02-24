Mr. Crab Seafood Grill Set to Open in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Mr. Crab Seafood Grill & Bar will open next Tuesday, March 2, according to owner Jason Li.

The décor in the spacious dining room features bold ocean themes.

On the menu: southern Cajun flavors.

The new eatery is located at 3581 Truxel Rd in suite B-1E, a few doors down from the Regal Natomas Theater. The restaurant has been more than a year in the making, Li said.

The first building permit for renovations on the 5,203 square foot space in the Natomas Marketplace shopping center was issued in February 2020, according to public records. Construction started in June 2020 and the last of the permits were finalized on Tuesday, said Li.

Mr. Crab Seafood Grill & Bar is a family business which owns and operates Good Friends Restaurant, also in Natomas, and I Love Sushi in Davis.

While no alcohol will be served for the first month, beer and wine will be on the menu thereafter, Li said.

You may also be interested in:

Work on New Seafood Eatery Progresses

New Seafood Eatery Coming to Natomas