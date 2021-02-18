Fatal Single-Car Crash Wednesday in Natomas

by

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car collision which resulted in one fatality Wednesday night in west Natomas.

At about 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 17, North Sacramento CHP area units were dispatched to a call of a collision which occurred on eastbound Garden Highway, west of Powerline Road.

Upon arrival, CHP officers found a white Honda Accord had struck a utility pole just off the north road edge of Garden Highway.

According to a press release issued by the CHP, officers determined the driver, a 26-year-old man from Sacramento, lost control of the Honda. The driver had been traveling in the eastbound lane of Garden Highway and struck the utility pole for unknown reasons. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were contributing factors to the collision, according to the press release. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information should call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.