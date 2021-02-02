Dozens Cited at Large Sideshow in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Law enforcement issued dozens of citations and made one felony arrest in connection with a large car meet turned sideshow Saturday night in Natomas.

The event, publicized on social media, started at about 6:30 p.m. behind the Del Paso Marketplace shopping center, located at Del Paso Road and East Commerce Way, in Natomas.

At one point, street traffic backed up to the Interstate 5 off ramp, as dozens of vehicles rolled into the shopping center.

“Officers dedicated a number of resources, including partnering with the California Highway Patrol, to contain the event and take enforcement action when able to do so,” police Capt. Steve Oliveira posted today on NextDoor.

Oliveira told The Natomas Buzz that an estimated 400 cars gathered behind the Sprouts grocery store.

Social media posts showed video of several vehicles spinning donuts and other stunts. Bystanders also set off aerial fireworks.

Together, Sacramento Police and CHP officers conducted 63 vehicle stops and issued 61 traffic citations. Of those citations, 23 were for misdemeanor charges for spectating and active participation in the sideshow, Oliveira told The Natomas Buzz.

By the end of the event, officers had impounded 17 vehicles for 30 days and made one felony arrest related to a gun located in a vehicle.

“It is a crime to attend or participate in these sideshows,” Oliveira wrote.

The car meet ended at about 10:30 p.m., according to Oliveira, and no property damage reported.