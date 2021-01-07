Suspects in Custody for CVS Robbery in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated Jan. 7, 2021*

Three people are in custody in connection with a reported armed robbery at CVS tonight in Natomas.

At about 8:46 p.m. on Jan. 6 Sacramento Police Dept. officers were dispatched to the drugstore on reports of a robbery at gunpoint in progress, where customers were ordered on the ground.

Officers arrived on scene as suspects were fleeing the store. Officers were able to locate three suspects in the area and detain them without incident, according to police.

Law enforcement set up a large perimeter near Club Center Drive, Regency Park Circle and Danbrook Drive and searched for additional suspects, who were believed to be armed, with the assistance from air support and K-9 units.

The perimeter was released at about 10:15 p.m., however crime Scene Investigators and Sacramento Police Dept. officers remained on the scene.

It was determined no firearm used during the robbery and the suspects were arrested for robbery charges.

CVS is located at 2050 Club Center Drive, east of Natomas Boulevard.

*Additional details have been added to the original article.