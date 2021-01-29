Seen in Natomas: Be Kind

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz



Some chain link fence art popped up at Natomas-area school this week as part of the Great Kindness Challenge.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative meant to help improve school climate and increase student engagement.

Held from Jan. 25-29 this year, the Great Kindness Challenge is a week devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible on campus.

In 2011, the Great Kindness Challenge piloted at three Carlsbad, CA schools and is now celebrated by schools around the world.