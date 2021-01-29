You are here: Home / jefferson / Seen in Natomas: Be Kind

BE KIND

Jefferson School on Pebblewood Drive in Natomas. / Photo courtesy @steephhc_

Some chain link fence art popped up at Natomas-area school this week as part of the Great Kindness Challenge.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative meant to help improve school climate and increase student engagement.

Held from Jan. 25-29 this year, the Great Kindness Challenge is a week devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible on campus.

In 2011, the Great Kindness Challenge piloted at three Carlsbad, CA schools and is now celebrated by schools around the world.

BE KIND

Smythe Academy K-6 on Northgate Boulevard. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

