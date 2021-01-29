Power Still Out for Dozens in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Dozens of homes in Natomas remain without electricity two days after gale force winds whipped through the region, downing power lines, trees and branches.

In the Northgate neighborhood, power went out for the entire blocks of both Norcut and Norgard courts and a portion of Haggin Avenue Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning— about 53 homes altogether. Electricity had not been restored as of this writing.

Area resident Charline Dahilig expressed frustration with the lack of information from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District when repairs would be completed and power restored.

“I can’t even get their social media to reply to me,” Dahilig said Thursday afternoon. “They have no information and no estimate of when it will be back up.”

According to estimations posted on the SMUD website outage map late Thursday, residents on Haggin Avenue could have power by 4 a.m. Friday and those like Dahilig on Norcut and Norgard courts around 3 p.m.

Further north, in the Valley View Acres neighborhood, only about half of the 72 homes which lost electricity early Wednesday morning had their power restored by Thursday afternoon. Another 37 homes remained without power as of this writing with no estimated time when it would be restored, according to the SMUD website.

There is also no estimated time power will be restored for:

Four customers near West Elkhorn Boulevard, which lost power around 8:29 a.m. on Wednesday;

Seventeen customers west of the Sacramento International Airport, which lost power at about 9:48 a.m. on Wednesday;

Three customers off Garden Highway which lost power at about 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday and two customers which lost power after 3 p.m. on Thursday; and

One customer off El Centro Road which lost power at about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the SMUD outage map at this writing, there were 341 outages affecting 3,824 customers in the greater Sacramento area.

“SMUD crews are diligently working around the clock to safely restore all customers affected by the recent storm as quickly as possible,” read an statement issued by SMUD.

Photo Gallery: Natomas Storm Damage