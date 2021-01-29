You are here: Home / crime / Suspect in Custody After Standoff in Natomas

Suspect in Custody After Standoff in Natomas

January 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy @_Ramos65

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
Updated at 4:50 p.m.

Sacramento Police officers have taken into custody a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a Natomas home for hours today.

A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson has confirmed that just after 10 a.m. today, Jan. 28 officers responded to the area of Pebblewood Drive and Binaca Court on a domestic violence call.

The victim, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect was inside of the residence and may have had access to a firearm. Crisis negotiators and the SWAT team were called to the scene to communicate with the suspect.

At about 4:45 p.m. the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

There are some road closures in the area of Pebblewood Drive as officers work this incident.

*Article updated with information about the arrest.

Pebblewood is blocked off from Mendel way to leonor dr. Heavy police presence on Pebblewood and Weise way behind Binaca Court. / Photo courtesy
@BrookeUhlenhop

 

Post Views: 1,319
Filed Under: crime Tagged With:

Speak Your Mind