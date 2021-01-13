New Light Industrial Center Proposed for Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans for new commercial industrial development on Duckhorn Drive will be presented during the monthly North Natomas Community Coalition meeting scheduled for this evening.

Abbie Wertheim, development manager for Sacramento-based Panattoni Development Co., will be making a presentation on the Duckhorn Advanced Manufacturing Logistics Center slated for 3900 and 3950 Duckhorn Drive in Natomas. (see map)

The proposal is to construct two modern-looking advanced manufacturing, light industrial buildings, Wertheim said in a telephone interview prior to the meeting.

“We are excited about the job creating potential,” Wertheim said.

The speculative development of the 11-acre site will include construction of two, single-story buildings. According to Wertheim, the plans are consistent with the current employment center zoning and square footage limits for the location.

As planned, the first building will be about 122,400 square-feet with 32-feet clear height and could accommodate up to four tenants. The second building will be about 63,572 square feet with 27-feet clear height and the ability to house up to three tenants. A building’s clear height is defined as the usable height which can be used, such as for storage, below any obstructions such as lights or sprinklers.

Panattoni Development recently completed development of a similar project in Newark, CA, Wertheim said. That location now houses Oculus, a virtual reality headset manufacturer, and Allogene Therapeutics, a bio science company making white blood cells used to fight cancer.

Tenants for the Duckhorn Drive project have not been identified, but the project will appeal to the same type of user, said Wertheim.

“This is the cutting-edge stuff we’re seeing in light industrial markets across the state,” Wertheim said. “There’s definitely this need for an employment rich kind of space … for things that cannot be done in an office.”

The project will also include constructing a portion of the bike trail west of Interstate 5 south to the planned Duckhorn Drive Apartments.

Tonight’s presentation precedes plans being submitted to the city of Sacramento for design review, which Panattoni Development expects to do later this month.

A presentation by Mark Perlberger of Halbear Enterprises on the proposed Wendy’s restaurant on Arena Boulevard is also on the agenda.

The North Natomas Community Coalition will meet online, beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The link to the meeting can be found on The Natomas Buzz community calendar here.