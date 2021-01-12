New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Drop (Again)

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 3:40 p.m.

The number of new COVID-19 infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes dropped last week, according to data released Monday by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Jan.4 and Jan. 11, 2021, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 321 — down from 452 the previous reporting period, and the lowest weekly case number since Nov. 30, 2020, the data shows.

But last week’s numbers are still significantly higher than any reporting period during the pandemic, since zip code data became available in April 2020.

According to the data, there were 116 new cases in zip code 95835 last week. In zip code 95833, 108 new cases were reported and zip code 95834 logged 97 new cases.*

State and county health officials continue to urge people to remain take precautions due to low ICU space availability in area hospitals.

The Sacramento region remains under a regional stay-at-home order because the area’s four-week projected ICU capacity does not meet the criteria to exit the order. Today, the current available ICU capacity is 9.4%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

According to a Sacramento County Public Health spokesperson information has been shared that indicates the Greater Sacramento Region is exiting the state’s regional stay at home order, effective immediately.

“As of 3:10 pm the state has not made a public announcement to this effect,” county spokesperson Brenda Bongiorno said. “In the event an announcement is made, Sacramento County will still need to revise the local Public Health Order. At that time, Sacramento County would revert back to the purple tier restrictions outlined in the ‘Blueprint for a Safer Economy’.”

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.